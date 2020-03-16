Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2020 / 18:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.4339 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17643702 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 52724 EQS News ID: 998799 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 16, 2020 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)