16.03.2020
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

16 March 2020

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 13 February 2020, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchaseAggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedLowest price paid per share (USX)Highest price paid per share (USX)Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)Trading venue
9 March 2020117,000
48.6351.5249.991835
New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
10 March 2020121,00047.3449.8548.618016NYSE
11 March 2020125,00045.5948.2546.966190NYSE
12 March 2020152,00039.6442.6540.783424NYSE
13 March 2020148,47940.2343.3341.776429NYSE
13 March 202052143.2443.2443.240000BATS Global Markets, Inc. ("BATS")

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 March 2020
Investment firm:Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.cocacolaep.com/assets/Governance_docs/Buyback-Announcements/0412cccbeb/200316-Weekly-Buyback-Programme_indiv-trade-details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1895 231 313


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m5yfY52ZZZmZnZ5vlZptnGpnmJdmmZaYbGPGxWptlp7Kb5yRm5tpmpuaZm9jmmdv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62529-3603g.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
