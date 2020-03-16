Dental Monitoring launches new simplified tele dentistry solutions to help doctors maintain patient care during the worldwide pandemic.

Dental Monitoring tele dentistry solutions allow dental professionals to connect with their patients remotely and in a HIPAA compliant manner. Our unique technology enables dentists and orthodontists to assess, monitor treatment, and communicate with their patients as much as needed, even when they are at home.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005750/en/

Photo: Dental Monitoring 2020

Given the unprecedented situation we are facing worldwide, and with patient access to practices becoming more difficult, Dental Monitoring's priorities have shifted to supporting all dental professionals whoever and wherever they are, to continue the care of their patients, as well as ensuring the continuity of their practices. Our current solutions use the full extent of our AI engine, and complete onboarding for practices can often take a few weeks to integrate fully. Therefore we have decided to refocus our company priorities to launch immediately two new "Light versions of our existing solutions. These new versions will be simpler and more immediate to implement for these times rapid on-boarding and roll-out to all patients:

Photo Monitoring Light

Simplified at-home monitoring platform with instant two-way communication with patients.

Capturing pictures of the mouth through the DM App allowing doctors to

Evaluate remotely their patients' current oral situation or treatment progress as if they were in the practice

Have two way communication and guidance between doctor and patient

Send annotated pictures directly via the patient App so patients can better understand their doctor's guidance.

Photo Monitoring Light will also enable the clinical team to request an immediate DM scan when a patient requests immediate feedback, so that the doctor can better evaluate the patient's situation and advise accordingly.

To implement Photo Monitoring Light: please visit https://dental-monitoring.com/maintain-patient-care/

SmileMate Virtual Consultation:

Remote assessment of new and existing patients.

All patient calls can be pre-qualified remotely using the SmileMate assessment tool directly through doctors practice websites.

The process is simple:

Step 1- The patient clicks on the widget on the doctor's website, creates a profile and takes five intra-oral pictures on their smartphone (no need to download an app or use cheek retractors)

Step 2- A comprehensive customized report and treatment option is automatically generated by our AI engine and sent to the doctor

Step 3- Doctors qualify the patient's needs on their SmileMate portal

Step 4- Doctors customize and share the report with the patient with advice or a booking link.

To implement SmileMate Virtual Consultation please visit: https://dental-monitoring.com/maintain-patient-care/

Fast-Track Accelerated On-Boarding.

Photo Monitoring Light and SmileMate Virtual Consultation are ready for use in minutes after doctors and their teams have performed our free fast-track accelerated training. Implementing fast-track onboarding into dental practices is simplified through our new streamlined process, which is done 100% remotely through webinars by our customer support team.

Call us or visit: https://dental-monitoring.com/maintain-patient-care/ to book a time slot for our next training session.

Opening up a dedicated 24/7 hotline to answer any questions or needs during the pandemic.

Our priority has always been our customers and their patients. Over the next few months, we will be solely focused on delivering solutions that can help doctors maintain the expert care they provide to their patients. To that extent, and during the pandemic, we will maximize accessibility to our solutions by reducing our price on these new solutions by 50%

Photo Monitoring Light will be accessible for US$3 per month/patient monitored

For SmileMate Virtual Consultation will be at US$150/month for 50 unique patient scans

We have also directed our worldwide sales force to focus 100% on Customer Service working side by side with doctors to help treat their patients remotely.

About Dental Monitoring (www.dental-monitoring.com)

Founded in 2015 by Philippe Salah, Dental Monitoring is the first AI-based company to target dental professionals' needs. The DM software suite is designed to address the needs of dental professionals all along the patient journey: before treatment to increase the patient's engagement, during treatment to improve the quality of care provided by the doctor, and after treatment to ensure the stability of the treatment outcome. The company currently operates in Europe, the United States, and Asia-Pacific. It employs a team of about 250 employees across its 5 offices located in Paris, Austin, London, Hong Kong, and Sydney.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005750/en/

Contacts:

Press contact: Charlotte Garzino

c.garzino@dental-monitoring.com