Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKN7 ISIN: BE0974294267 Ticker-Symbol: 3NY1 
Tradegate
16.03.20
17:11 Uhr
0,120 Euro
-0,028
-18,97 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYRSTAR NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYRSTAR NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,116
0,131
20:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NYRSTAR
NYRSTAR NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NYRSTAR NV0,120-18,97 %