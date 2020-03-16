Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.: CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Announces Revised CSE Listing Date

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (formerly KYC Technology Inc.) (CSE:CNFA) (the "Corporation" or "CanaFarma Hemp") announces that its Common Shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "CNFA" at the opening of markets on Thursday, March 19th, 2020. This initial listing date has been pushed back from March 17, 2020 at the request of the Corporation in order to account for world events relating to the COVID-19 virus, which are expected to have caused extra delay in shareholders receiving their new shares of the Corporation.

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation after the CSE listing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

