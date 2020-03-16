

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Monday, more than offsetting the strong gains posted last Friday in the worst day for the markets in over thirty years.



With the sell-off on the day, the Dow fell to a new three-year closing low and the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended the day at their worst closing levels in over a year.



The major averages saw further downside going into the close, finishing the session just off their worst levels of the day. The Dow plunged 2,997.10 points or 12.9 percent to 20,188.52, the Nasdaq plummeted 970.28 points or 12.3 percent to 6,904.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 324.89 points or 11.9 percent to 2,386.13.



Stocks initially came under pressure as traders cashed in on last Friday's strong gains amid escalating concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



Central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, are taking steps to provide economic stimulus to combat the effects of the virus, but the moves only seem to be exacerbating concerns about the impact of the outbreak.



On Sunday, the Fed took the unusual step of slashing interest rates by 100 basis points just days ahead of its scheduled monetary policy meeting this week.



The Fed lowered the target range for the federal funds rate to zero to 0.25 percent from 1 to 1.25 percent, noting the coronavirus outbreak has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the U.S.



The central bank said it expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.



In addition to cutting rates, the Fed also announced a new quantitative easing program, revealing plans to increase its holdings of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities by at least $700 billion.



'The Fed's decision to slash interest rates to near-zero won't stop the economy falling into a recession, but the package of liquidity-boosting measures will help prevent credit markets seizing up, reducing the risks a deeper downturn,' said Michael Pearce, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.



He added, 'We expect the Fed to do whatever it takes to keep markets functioning smoothly, and to announce further QE & forward guidance to support demand should the crisis worsen significantly.'



The drastic moves by the Fed have raised some concerns that central banks around the world will run out of ammunition to deal with a deepening crisis.



Stocks saw further downside in late-day trading after President Donald Trump suggested the coronavirus pandemic would not be under control until July or August.



In a sign of the economic impact of the outbreak, the New York Fed released a report this morning showing New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in the month of March.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plunged to a negative 21.5 in March from a positive 12.9 in February, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.



Economists had expected the general business conditions index to show a much more modest decrease and remain positive at 4.0.



The steeper than expected represented the largest point decrease on record and dragged the index down to its lowest level since 2009.



Sector News



Despite the Fed slashing interest rates, rate-sensitive commercial real estate and housing stocks showed substantial moves to the downside on the day.



Reflecting the weakness in the sectors, the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index and the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index plunged by 17.4 percent and 17.8 percent, respectively.



Banking stocks also moved sharply lower on the day, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 16.2 percent to its lowest closing level in well over three years.



Software, energy, chemical, and steel stocks also saw considerable weakness, reflecting another broad based sell-off on Wall Street.



Gold stocks were among the few groups to buck the downtrend, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index spiking by 7.9 percent. The strength in the sector came despite a steep drop by the price of gold.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stocks markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 2.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tanked by 3.4 percent.



The major European markets also saw substantial weakness but closed well off their worst levels of the day. While the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 4 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 5.3 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries rebounded after pulling back sharply over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, tumbled by 22.3 basis points to 0.728 percent.



Looking Ahead



News on the coronavirus front is likely to remain in focus on Tuesday, potentially overshadowing reports on retail sales, industrial production and homebuilder confidence.



