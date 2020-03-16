Twin Vee Powercats, Inc.: Twin Vee PowerCats Provides Update Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTC PINK:TVPC), today announced that due to the unprecedented state of the world due to the COVID-19 (otherwise known as the Coronavirus) pandemic, Twin Vee's management team is monitoring developments in Florida and the country as a whole. "We want to assure our customers that we are 100% on top of this unfortunate situation," stated Joseph Visconti, President of Twin Vee Powercats, Inc., "We will continue to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for updates and observe any and all prescribed measures for the safety of our employees and the community at large."

Twin Vee, one of the largest production-based dual hull boat companies in the United States, indicated that its manufacturing plant is still thriving and there are no issues with its raw material sourcing. Moreover, the staff at Twin Vee has reinforced its supplier base to minimize any potential interruption with boat manufacturing. "We are proud to be a maker of American Boats and we will keep our customer base informed on any actions Twin Vee will be taking in the coming weeks," said Visconti.

"Most importantly, our thoughts go out to our community here in Fort Pierce, the nation as a whole, and to people all around the world during this difficult time of crisis."

Updated information will be provided on Twin Vee's website at: www.twinvee.com.



Twin Vee headquarters in Fort Pierce, Florida.

About Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Headed by CEO Joseph Visconti, originally founded in 1994, the company designs, manufactures, and sells recreational and commercial twin-hull powerboats under the Twin Vee brand name. Over the past 26 years, the company has concentrated on perfecting the high-speed twin-displacement hull design, also known as a "catamaran powerboat." For more information, go to www.twinvee.com or visit Twin Vee Powercats, Inc.'s Facebook page.

