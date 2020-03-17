Founder Magazine: With 2.2M Followers, Facebook page 'Most Amazing Videos On The Internet' aim to reach 3M Followers in 2020

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Rise of memes and Image-based content is catching the eye of the readers these days. The premier Facebook meme page 'Most Amazing Videos on the Internet' has gone above and beyond the boundaries of meme pages, and has redefined the art of memes and internet entertainment culture.

A commodity of Hiptoro Private Limited, 'Most Amazing Videos on the Internet' now boasting almost 2.2M followers aims to reach a follower-ship of 3M by the end of 2020.





(Source: Most Amazing Videos on the Internet's Facebook page)

According to Jagrit Pratap Singh & Vikramaditya Garg veterans in Digital Marketing, founders, Most Amazing Videos on the Internet, "Undoubtedly, Memes are a significant advancement of the Digital Era, when we formed MAVOTI, our vision was clear to produce content that can bring additional value to the life of our audiences." Bringing the world closer together is their ideology which is not too different from Facebook's own ideology, to bring people together.

Most Amazing Videos on the Internet generates revenue by creating-content from brand promotions, tie-ups and directing content on their platform that can be interesting and valuable for the audiences. They also have a website under the address of MAVOTI.com which is aimed to provide amazing content, mainly targeted to an audience between the age of 25-45. People have commented stating that they connect with the content and the posts made. The main aim of the website is to be like a blink of sunshine in the dark life of some individuals struggling through a hard time.

The creators behind the page say, "We have already worked with brands like McDonald's, TikTok and Lionsgate, we get repeated requests from a lot of brands who look forward to associating with us. And we are also constantly working on providing them interesting content that can be valuable and generate viewership. Today our Facebook page itself is considered as a Social Media Platform by the brands."



Facebook launched it's Creator Studio which is a valuable tool for your Facebook Pages. It allows you to track and manage content performance, even across different Pages if you manage multiple Facebook Pages, it provides insights on how your audience interacts with your content and facilitates interaction with fans. Creator Studio reflects the significance video has for Facebook and can become a hub for content management and measurement. Facebook has made it clear that it wants more creators to thrive on its platform and add meaningful content to its users newsfeed. The Entertainment industry is widely spreading and is hugely being appreciated worldwide

The creators and the team behind the Facebook page believe Most Amazing Videos on the Internet will be affiliated with other big-name corporations in the near future. We are also planning to expand our team and entering in the domains like video production for the Facebook Watch platform. From their experience thus far, they believe is the most important factor to keep in mind to become successful in such an online platform is to constantly gauge the content, and understand the demographics and psychographics of your audiences.

