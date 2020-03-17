

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market opened sharply lower on Tuesday following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street. However, the market has since recovered and is now notably higher as volatility continued amid worries about the economic impact about the coronavirus pandemic.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 369.07 points or 2.17 percent to 17,371.11, after touching a low of 16,378.94 in early trades. Japanese stocks fluctuated before finishing lower on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is declining 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is adding 0.7 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is rising more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are higher by more than 1 percent even as crude oil prices tumbled overnight.



Among the major exporters, Sony is gaining almost 5 percent, Canon is rising almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 1 percent, while Panasonic is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the auto sector, Toyota Motor is gaining 3 percent and Honda Motor is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the major gainers, Odakyu Electric Railway, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Aeon Co., Mitsubishi Estate Co., Daikin Industries and Taiyo Yuden are all rising more than 5 percent each.



On the flip side, Yokohama Rubber is losing almost 4 percent, while Haseko Corp. and Screen Holdings are lower by more than 3 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will release final January numbers for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks plunged on Monday amid escalating concerns about the economic impact of COVID-19. On Sunday, the Fed took the unusual step of slashing interest rates by 100 basis points just days ahead of its scheduled monetary policy meeting this week. Central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, are taking steps to provide economic stimulus to combat the effects of the virus, but the moves only seem to be exacerbating concerns about the impact of the outbreak.



The Dow plunged 2,997.10 points or 12.9 percent to 20,188.52, the Nasdaq plummeted 970.28 points or 12.3 percent to 6,904.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 324.89 points or 11.9 percent to 2,386.13.



The major European markets also saw substantial weakness on Monday, but closed well off their worst levels of the day. The UK's FTSE 100 fell 4.7 percent, while the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 5.3 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid escalating concerns about outlook for energy demand after rising fears about the COVID-19 outbreak prompted governments to impose travel restrictions. WTI crude for April ended down $3.03, or about 9.6 percent, at $28.70 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX