EQS-News / 17/03/2020 / 09:57 UTC+8 ?For Immediate Release? Union Medical Healthcare Limited announces setting up an Advance Imaging Centre in Yuen Long, New Territories (16 March 2020, Hong Kong) - Union Medical Healthcare Limited ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading integrated medical group in Hong Kong, announces that Followed by first advanced imaging centre in Langham Place flagship in late 2018, UMH (2138) plans to expand it coverage of such services in Yuen Long New Territories, GFA of approximately 2,200 sq ft. in the second half of 2020. Located in the city centre of the suburb, with walking distance to Long Ping station of the west rail, complementary advanced imaging services are offered to population of 630,000 in the Northwest of New Territories and those crossing the border. - End - About Union Medical Healthcare Limited Leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, Union Medical Healthcare is committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-discipline medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective medical services with professionalism. The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China at its 56 clinics and service centres with an aggregate service floor area of more than 287,000 square feet. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management centre re:HEALTH, comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, the diagnostic and imaging centres HKAI , an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED and a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Team Email: ir.investor@umhgp.com Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KMBTYXOWYL [1] Document title: Union Medical Healthcare announces setting up an Advance Imaging Centre in Yuen Long, New Territories 17/03/2020 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=250d3d23f01e8b818cc06abacc247e60&application_id=998957&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

March 16, 2020 21:57 ET (01:57 GMT)