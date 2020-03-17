EQS-News / 17/03/2020 / 11:14 UTC+8 ?For Immediate Release? Union Medical Healthcare Limited announces supplemental terms for proposed Co-Ownership Plan (16 March 2020, Hong Kong) - Union Medical Healthcare Limited ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading integrated medical group in Hong Kong, announces that the Company received additional expressions of interest to take part in the Co-Ownership Plan further to its announcement on 25 February. To address the matter, key amendments to the Co-ownership Plan were made as follows: ? Eligible Participants may be invited prior to 31 December 2022; ? Purchase price of Investment Shares shall be the lower of Initial Investment VWAP and 30-day VWAP prior to the Approval; and ? Award Share Limit and Scheme Mandate Limit to a number equal to 4% of the number of issued Shares, as at the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting, approximately 38.4 million new shares. Circular with respect to this EGM shall be dispatched no later than 31 March. - End - About Union Medical Healthcare Limited Leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, Union Medical Healthcare is committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-discipline medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective medical services with professionalism. The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China at its 56 clinics and service centres with an aggregate service floor area of more than 287,000 square feet. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management centre re:HEALTH, comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, the diagnostic and imaging centres HKAI , an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED and a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Team Email: ir.investor@umhgp.com Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GKROJTMABK [1] Document title: Union Medical Healthcare announces supplemental terms for proposed Co-Ownership Plan 17/03/2020 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b44828b47bb79b192cbd2f7e9f9c131e&application_id=998963&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

