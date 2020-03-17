

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan industrial production rose in January, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in January. Economists had expected a growth of 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, shipments rose 0.6 percent in January and inventories decreased 1.6 percent. The inventory ratio gained 1.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 2.3 percent in January.



Further, data showed that capacity utilization rose 1.1 percent on month in January, and dropped 3.9 percent from a year ago.



