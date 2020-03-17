

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a SEC filing, Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) stated that the company is withdrawing its previously announced 2020 financial guidance due to the impacts from COVID-19 outbreak. The company's month-to-date load factor through March 15, was approximately 67 percent, with recent days trending toward 50 percent. Southwest Airline projects revenue trends for the remainder of March and second quarter 2020 to deteriorate further.



Also, the company will soon reduce its published flight schedules, which will reduce available seat miles (ASMs, or capacity) by at least 20 percent for the time period April 14, 2020 through June 5, 2020.



