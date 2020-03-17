Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862837 ISIN: US8447411088 Ticker-Symbol: SWN 
Tradegate
16.03.20
18:49 Uhr
34,105 Euro
-2,870
-7,76 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,405
33,740
16.03.
35,290
35,630
07:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO34,105-7,76 %