

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) said it received approval from the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment for its $27 billion acquisition of Refinitiv.



The U.S. Committee determined that there were no unresolved national security concerns with respect to the deal.



LSE said it remains committed to closing the deal during the second half of 2020, despite the European Commission issued a statement on Friday encouraging the delay of merger filings due to coronavirus.



In August 2019, London Stock Exchange Group agreed to acquire Refinitiv in an all share transaction for a total enterprise value of about US$27 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de