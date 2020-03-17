Klaipedos Nafta: The Operation and Maintenance Services Agreement for the LNG terminal in Brazil has entered into force

As UTE GNA I Geração de Energia S.A. (hereinafter - GNA) has adopted remaining corporate decisions and received lenders approvals, the Operation and Maintenance Services Agreement (hereinafter - the Agreement), signed between AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - KN), KN Açu Serviços de Terminal de GNL Ltda. and GNA, regarding the provision of operations and maintenance services for GNA's liquefied natural gas terminal, located at the Port of Açu in the state of Rio de Janeiro, has become effective.

The conclusion of the Agreement was announced in the Company's notification on material event of 3 February 2020. Reference: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=919808&messageId=1159104









Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594