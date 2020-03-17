Celigo Opens Data Center in Germany to Support Fast-Growing Roster of EMEA Customers

Leading iPaaS Provider's Latest Opening Underscores Commitment to Worldwide Expansion Strategy

SAN MATEO, California, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo, the leading integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for both business and technical users, today announced the opening of a data center located in Hanover, Germany, to provide infrastructure and compliance support based in Europe for the company's fast-growing contingent of EMEA customers. The investment is part of the company's worldwide expansion strategy to meet the rising demand for its integration platform.

"We're off to a terrific start with our worldwide expansion strategy," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO of Celigo . "This new data center allows us to offer the same global level of performance, security, and reliability from European servers."

Last year, Celigo brought veteran tech industry executive Gert-Jan Wijman on board as Senior Director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, opened an Amsterdam office as its European headquarters and added to its London-based staff. The opening of the data center is the latest investment in resources for EMEA customers and partners.

"Serving our hundreds of EMEA customers locally is a priority for Celigo," said Arendtsz."I look forward to continuing to work with our EMEA colleagues to deliver solutions to customers worldwide."

As business app usage spirals upward across all industries, it's becoming more critical than ever for companies to find integration solutions to break down data silos so they can automate processes and leverage data to generate insights. Celigo's unique approach to iPaaS is increasingly popular because it simplifies integration for business users and IT professionals alike, connecting applications to facilitate the free flow of data and enable agility and innovation at an unprecedented scale.

Celigo's groundbreaking iPaaS solution has been adopted by many companies throughout the EMEA region, including Bollé Brands, Veeam, Elli (Volkswagen Group), Mimecast, ESI Group, GetBusy, Meltwater, Paul Valentine, Pitney Bowes, and many others. Since launching its global expansion strategy last year, Celigo has experienced strong growth in the European market.

"Our momentum is accelerating in EMEA, and the opening of our Hanover data center in Q4 last year was a significant milestone and a major investment in the services and resources we provide to our global customers and partners," Wijman said. "With Celigo's best-in-class iPaaS solution, customers can focus on what they do best, using data to differentiate themselves in the marketplace."

Celigo has already hosted a European webinar that focuses on an EMEA customer's data integration and automation strategy.

