Spanish utility Iberdrola plans to link a 100 MW/20 MWh solar-plus-storage plant to hydrogen production in Puertollano, in southern Spain. The project will require an investment of up to €150 million euros and will be one of the largest installations of its kind in Europe.From pv magazine Spain Spanish energy group Iberdrola plans to develop a large-scale green hydrogen production project based on renewable energy sources in Puertollano, an industrial city in the Spanish province of Ciudad Real, Castilla-La Mancha. Up to €150 million euros will be invested in the installation, which will be one ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...