Researchers from the United States have proposed a new electrode design for fractal solar panels that combines the typical aesthetic advantages of the technology with the efficiency of busbar design. The proposed pattern is based on the fractal tree structure known as H tree, or T-branching, which is a geometric shape consisting of a repeating pattern that resembles the letter H. The hybrid H-tree/busbar pattern showed power losses that are close to those of standard busbars.Adopting nature's fractal patterns for solar cell design is not new in research on photovoltaics. The idea of incorporating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...