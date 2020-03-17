Gamesys Group Results for the Year Ended 31 Dec 19

Strong financial performance including pro-forma revenue up 15%

Positive start to 2020 with good momentum across the business

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') (formerly JPJ Group plc), a leading international online gaming operator, announces its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Financial summary[1],[2]

Year ended 31 December 2019 (£m) Year end 31 December 2018 (£m) Reported change (%) Gaming revenue 415.1 308.2 35 Net income from continuing operations (as reported under IFRS) 9.1 19.3 (53 ) Adjusted EBITDA[3] 118.2 108.4 9 Adjusted net income3 84.4 85.9 (2 ) Diluted net income per share from continuing operations[4] 0.11 0.26 (58 ) Diluted adjusted net income per share from continuing operations3,4 1.01 1.15 (12 )

Pro-forma financial summary[5]

Year ended 31 December 2019 (£m) Year end 31 December 2018 (£m) Reported change (%) Gaming revenue 565.3 492.8 15 Adjusted EBITDA3 158.9 165.7 (4 )

Conference call

A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today at 1.00pm GMT / 8.00am ET. To participate, interested parties are asked to dial +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 (UK shareholders); +1 866 378- 3566 (Canada); or +1 866 966-5335 (US), 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call using the reference "Gamesys"'. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days by dialling +44 (0) 20 8196 1998 or + 1 866 595 5357 and using reference 2081546#. A transcript will also be made available on Gamesys Group plc's website at www.gamesysgroup.com/investors

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3750G_1-2020-3-17.pdf

Enquiries Gamesys Group plc Jason Holden Director of Investor Relations jason.holden@gamesysgroup.com +44 (0) 207 478 8150 +44 (0) 7812 142118 Finsbury gamesysgroup-LON@finsbury.com +44 (0) 207 251 3801 James Leviton, Andy Parnis

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581068/Gamesys-Group-Results-for-the-Year-Ended-31-Dec-19