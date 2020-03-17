Gamesys Group plc: Gamesys Group Results for the Year Ended 31 Dec 19

- Strong financial performance including pro-forma revenue up 15%
- Positive start to 2020 with good momentum across the business
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') (formerly JPJ Group plc), a leading international online gaming operator, announces its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019.
Financial summary[1],[2]
Year ended
31 December 2019 (£m)
Year end
31 December 2018 (£m)
Reported
change
(%)
Gaming revenue
|415.1
|308.2
|35
Net income from continuing operations (as reported under IFRS)
|9.1
|19.3
|(53
|)
Adjusted EBITDA[3]
|118.2
|108.4
|9
Adjusted net income3
|84.4
|85.9
|(2
|)
Diluted net income per share from continuing operations[4]
|0.11
|0.26
|(58
|)
Diluted adjusted net income per share from continuing operations3,4
|1.01
|1.15
|(12
|)
Pro-forma financial summary[5]
Year ended
31 December 2019 (£m)
Year end
31 December 2018 (£m)
Reported
change
(%)
Gaming revenue
|565.3
|492.8
|15
Adjusted EBITDA3
|158.9
|165.7
|(4
|)
