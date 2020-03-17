Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Company Update - COVID 19

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Atalaya Mining Plc. (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) is providing an update on how the Company is continuing to manage and respond to the current global health situation in relation to COVID-19.

The Company's priority is to protect its workforce and the local communities surrounding both Proyecto Riotinto and Proyecto Touro. Atalaya is following the requirements and recommendations issued by the Government of Spain and the regional and local health authorities to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Activities at Proyecto Riotinto continue with no interruption to production with the following restrictions:

All non-critical site visits and employee and contractor meetings have been cancelled. Whenever possible, employees are required to work remotely and to communicate any potential exposure to the virus.

Coronavirus-related mandatory health and safety instructions and restrictions are in place for incoming and on-site contractors and employees to reduce the exposure.

To date, there has been no impact on production or shipment of concentrate from Huelva. Additionally, there has been no significant disruption to the supply chain of the Company's operation and the level of critical consumables and spare parts for production continues to be acceptable.

It should be noted that according to the official statistics, Huelva has one of the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per capita within Spain, to date, and not a single employee or contractor has tested positive for the virus.

Atalaya continues to monitor and implement business continuity measures to mitigate and minimize any potential impacts of the global outbreak on our operations, supply chain, and commercial and financial activities.

Whilst the Company currently maintains its production guidance for 2020, it is also conscious of the rapid outbreak of the Coronavirus and the evolving measures being imposed to reduce its spread by the Spanish Central Government. The recently imposed national restrictions have not impacted the Company's operations but the potential future impact of these restrictions is unknown. The company will update the market in due course as necessary.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently in the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

