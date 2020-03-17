Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Re. Suspension - corrects earlier announcement

Dana Group International Investments Limited

("DANA" or the "Company")

Re. Share Suspension (corrects earlier announcement)

On 10thMarch 2020 prior to the opening of business, trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market (the "Market") in the class A voting shares ("Shares") of DANA, the Dubai-based real property investment company, was suspended at the request of the Company's NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser ("Adviser") after it had become apparent to the Adviser that there could be difficulty, in the event of trade in the Shares occurring, in transfers of Shares being certified against the register of members or, in the case of depository interests in Shares, in such interests being transferred via the CREST under the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (as amended).

The position concerning transfers of Shares remains uncertain and the Company, through its Adviser, has requested NEX Exchange to continue to the suspension of the Shares pending a further announcement concerning the continuing Admission of the Company's Shares to the Market, which it is anticipated shall be made prior to the end of this month.

Issued by Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited on behalf of Dana Group International Investments Limited, 16thMarch 2020

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry.

