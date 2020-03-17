Technavio has been monitoring the GIS market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 2.3 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The use of GIS in capacity and urban planning will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Use of GIS in capacity and urban planning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

GIS Market in North America 2019-2023: Segmentation

GIS Market in North America is segmented as below:

End-user

Military

Utilities

Government

Telecommunication

Others

Component

Software

Data

Services

Geographic Segmentation

Canada

The Us

GIS Market in North America 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our GIS market in North America report covers the following areas:

GIS Market Size in North America

GIS Market Trends in North America

GIS Market Industry Analysis in North America

This study identifies adoption of GIS by enterprises to improve communication and customer services as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS market growth in North America during the next few years.

GIS Market In North America 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the GIS market in North America, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet, Autodesk, Esri, Maxar Technologies and Pitney Bowes. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the GIS market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

GIS Market in North America 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist GIS market growth in North America during the next five years

Estimation of the GIS market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the GIS market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of GIS market vendors in North America

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Government Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Military Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Utilities Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Telecommunication Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Canada Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

Market segmentation by component

Comparison by component

Software Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Data Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Services Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by component

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of GIS solutions in Big Data Analytics

Increased use of GIS to enhance business process efficiency

Emergence of smart cities

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet

Autodesk

Esri

Maxar Technologies

Pitney Bowes

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

