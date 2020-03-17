Technavio has been monitoring the GIS market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 2.3 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The use of GIS in capacity and urban planning will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Use of GIS in capacity and urban planning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
GIS Market in North America 2019-2023: Segmentation
GIS Market in North America is segmented as below:
End-user
- Military
- Utilities
- Government
- Telecommunication
- Others
Component
- Software
- Data
- Services
Geographic Segmentation
- Canada
- The Us
GIS Market in North America 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our GIS market in North America report covers the following areas:
- GIS Market Size in North America
- GIS Market Trends in North America
- GIS Market Industry Analysis in North America
This study identifies adoption of GIS by enterprises to improve communication and customer services as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS market growth in North America during the next few years.
GIS Market In North America 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the GIS market in North America, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet, Autodesk, Esri, Maxar Technologies and Pitney Bowes. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the GIS market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
GIS Market in North America 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist GIS market growth in North America during the next five years
- Estimation of the GIS market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the GIS market in North America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of GIS market vendors in North America
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Government Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Military Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Utilities Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Telecommunication Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Canada Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT
- Market segmentation by component
- Comparison by component
- Software Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Data Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Services Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by component
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of GIS solutions in Big Data Analytics
- Increased use of GIS to enhance business process efficiency
- Emergence of smart cities
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet
- Autodesk
- Esri
- Maxar Technologies
- Pitney Bowes
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
