MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 16
John Menzies plc
(the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
17 March 2020
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2020 LTIP")
On 16 March 2020 the Company received acceptances from the undernoted PDMRs in respect of the following nil cost awards of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") under the terms of the Company's 2020 LTIP.
The Ordinary Shares which will vest upon achievement of the three-year performance criteria are as follows:
Name
Number of Ordinary Shares
Giles Wilson
133,333
Alvaro Gomez-Reino
95,000
John Geddes
91,666
The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Giles Wilson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Ordinary Shares under the 2020 LTIP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
133,333
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alvaro Gomez-Reino
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Ordinary Shares under the 2020 LTIP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
95,000
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Geddes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Ordinary Shares under the 2018 LTIP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
91,666
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
For further information, please contact:
John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
0131 225 8555