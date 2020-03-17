MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")



Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 March 2020

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2020 LTIP")

On 16 March 2020 the Company received acceptances from the undernoted PDMRs in respect of the following nil cost awards of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") under the terms of the Company's 2020 LTIP.

The Ordinary Shares which will vest upon achievement of the three-year performance criteria are as follows:



Name

Number of Ordinary Shares

Giles Wilson

133,333

Alvaro Gomez-Reino

95,000

John Geddes

91,666

The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Giles Wilson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Ordinary Shares under the 2020 LTIP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Plan Price(s) Volume(s) 2020 LTIP Nil 133,333 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

133,333

Nil e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alvaro Gomez-Reino 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Ordinary Shares under the 2020 LTIP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Plan Price(s) Volume(s) 2020 LTIP Nil 95,000 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

95,000

Nil e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Geddes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Ordinary Shares under the 2018 LTIP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Plan Price(s) Volume(s) 2020 LTIP Nil 91,666 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

91,666

Nil e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

For further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director

0131 225 8555