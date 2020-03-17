Anzeige
WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 
Tradegate
17.03.20
09:09 Uhr
1,348 Euro
+0,142
+11,77 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,290
1,348
09:14
1,300
1,344
09:14
17.03.2020
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 16

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")


Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 March 2020

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2020 LTIP")

On 16 March 2020 the Company received acceptances from the undernoted PDMRs in respect of the following nil cost awards of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") under the terms of the Company's 2020 LTIP.

The Ordinary Shares which will vest upon achievement of the three-year performance criteria are as follows:


Name
Number of Ordinary Shares

Giles Wilson
133,333

Alvaro Gomez-Reino
95,000

John Geddes
91,666

The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGiles Wilson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Ordinary Shares under the 2020 LTIP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
PlanPrice(s)Volume(s)
2020 LTIPNil133,333
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
133,333
Nil
e)Date of the transaction 2020-03-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAlvaro Gomez-Reino
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Ordinary Shares under the 2020 LTIP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
PlanPrice(s)Volume(s)
2020 LTIPNil95,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
95,000
Nil
e)Date of the transaction 2020-03-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Geddes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Ordinary Shares under the 2018 LTIP.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
PlanPrice(s)Volume(s)
2020 LTIPNil91,666
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
91,666
Nil
e)Date of the transaction 2020-03-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

For further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director

0131 225 8555

