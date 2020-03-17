March 17 (WNM/Reuters) - Coronavirus fears led to a historic drop in U.S. stocks, shut borders and disrupted daily life around the world, as governments took increasingly drastic measures to try to reduce the severity of the global outbreak. DEATHS, INFECTIONS * There have now been more cases and more deaths outside mainland China than inside, with 180,000 cases worldwide and over 7,000 deaths. AMERICAS * A tally of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has multiplied in recent weeks, now surpassing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...