As communicated in Exchange Notice 33/20, the options, forwards and futures contracts in Electrolux AB (ELUXB) will be suspended for trading and exercise on the Ex-date, March 18, 2020. Trading will commence on recalculated series on March 19, 2020. For contact information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=763090