IRRAS' Board of Directors Resolves on a Fully Underwritten Rights Issue of Approximately SEK 217 Million

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of IRRAS AB (publ) ("IRRAS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: IRRAS) has resolved, supported by the issue authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on the 2 March 2020, to carry out a share issue of approximately SEK 217 million with preferential rights to the Company's existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue").

Summary

The net proceeds from the Rights Issue will primarily be used to finance the continued commercialization of the Company's products, IRRA flow and Hummingbird, general corporate purposes and minor product development

and Hummingbird, general corporate purposes and minor product development IRRAS has received subscription undertakings corresponding to approximately 25 percent of the Rights Issue from existing shareholders. The Company's larger shareholders Lexington Holding Assets Ltd and Bacara Holdings Limited [1] , the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund and Carl-Olof and Jenz Hamrin's Foundation all have, in addition to entering into subscribing undertakings for their pro rata share, also committed to underwrite an amount of SEK 129 million in the Rights Issue [2] , subject to customary conditions

, the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund and Carl-Olof and Foundation all have, in addition to entering into subscribing undertakings for their pro rata share, also committed to underwrite an amount of in the Rights Issue , subject to customary conditions The remaining part of the Rights Issue is underwritten by several external investors

Shareholders in IRRAS have preferential right to subscribe for thirteen (13) new shares per every ten (10) existing shares

The subscription price is SEK 5.80 per share, which amounts to proceeds of approximately SEK 217 million before deduction of transaction related costs, provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed

per share, which amounts to proceeds of approximately before deduction of transaction related costs, provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed The record date for participation in the Rights Issue is 24 March 2020 . The subscription period in the Rights Issue is expected to commence on 26 March 2020 and close on 9 April 2020

Background and intention

IRRAS is a medtech company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions for those suffering from brain injuries and intracranial bleeding. IRRAS designs, develops and commercializes products to improve patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methods in neurocritical care. IRRAS markets and sells its products to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the US and select European markets and through a network of distribution partners in other markets.

IRRAS' product portfolio consists of the Company's original product IRRAflow as well as the Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product line which was acquired in Q2 2019. IRRAflow, an FDA cleared and CE-marked, fully integrated, closed-end system that enables both intelligent intracranial draining and real-time monitoring of intracranial pressure. The Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product line includes 10 (ten) FDA-cleared products that help doctors diagnose and manage intracranial pressure for patients with a traumatic brain injury, subarachnoid hemorrhage and/or stroke. The combination of IRRAflow and Hummingbird creates a unique product portfolio and given its strong patent-protection, IRRAS has the potential to establish itself as a leading player within neurocritical care.

On 19 December 2019, the Company received CE-mark recertification for the IRRAflow catheter in the European Union (EU) and during Q4 2019, the Hummingbird product line was launched in the US. Going forward the Company's focus lies on broadening the use of the products.

The Board of Directors has resolved to carry out a Rights Issue to ensure continued and successful development of the Company, in accordance with its business plan and strategy. The intention with the Rights Issue is primarily to finance the continued commercialization of the product portfolio, general corporate purposes and minor product improvements. Furthermore, IRRAS intends to strengthen its sales and marketing organization to increase the awareness as well as establish, maintain and develop relations with potential customers in markets that the Company considers as interesting. IRRAS has, with regards to the prospectus to be prepared for the Rights Issue, decided to bring forward the publication of the annual report for 2019 to 20 March 2020.

Subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments

IRRAS has received subscription undertakings amounting to approximately 25 percent of the Rights Issue from existing shareholders. The Company's larger shareholders Lexington Holding Assets Ltd and Bacara Holdings Limited[3], the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund and Carl-Olof and Jenz Hamrin's Foundation all have, in addition to subscribing for their pro rata share in the Rights Issue, also committed to underwrite an amount of SEK 129 million in the Rights Issue[4]. The remaining part of the Rights Issue is underwritten by several external investors.

Terms and expected timetable for the Rights Issue

Pursuant to the terms of the Rights Issue, IRRAS' existing shareholders will have preferential rights to subscribe for new shares in line with the shares owned per the record date 24 March 2020. For each share held on the record date, shareholders will receive one (1) subscription right. Ten (10) subscription rights entitles to subscription for thirteen (13) new shares. Application for subscription without subscription rights will also be possible.

The subscription price for the Rights Issue is SEK 5.80 per share. Provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, IRRAS will receive approximately SEK 217 million before the deduction of transaction costs. The Company will issue of a maximum of 37,463,366 shares. The number of shares in IRRAS after the Rights Issue will amount to a maximum of 66,281,340 shares.

The subscription period will run from 26 March 2020 up until 9 April 2020. Trading of subscription rights will take place on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and run from 26 March 2020 up until 7 April 2020.

Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will have their shareholding diluted by approximately 57 percent, but are able to compensate financially for this dilution by selling their subscription rights.

More information on the Rights Issue and the Company can be found in the prospectus, which is expected to be published on or about 24 March 2020.

The timetable below for the Rights Issue is preliminary and may be subject to changes. Any changes will be publicly announced through press releases.

20 Mar Last day of trading in shares including the right to participate in the Rights Issue 24 Mar Record date for participation in the Rights Issue i.e. shareholders registered in the share register as of this date will receive subscription rights that allow the shareholder to participate in the Rights Issue 24 Mar Expected date for publishing of the prospectus 26 Mar - 7 Apr Trading in subscription rights 26 Mar - 9 Apr Subscription period 26 Mar - 16 Apr Trading in interim shares (BTA) 15 Apr Expected date for publishing the outcome of the Rights Issue

Advisors

Carnegie Investment Bank is acting as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner in the transaction while Pareto Securities is acting as Joint Bookrunner. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is acting as legal adviser.

About IRRAS

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IRRAS). Redeye AB is certified adviser of the company with email certifiedadviser@redeye.se or phone +46 8 121 576 90.

For more information, please contact:

Sabina Berlin

CFO

+46-73-951-95-02

sabina.berlin@irras.com

This information is information that IRRAS is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on 17 March 2020 at 07:30 (CET).

[1] Lexington Holding Assets Ltd (BVI) and Bacara Holdings Limited are controlled by Marios Fotiadis together with related parties.

[2] Lexington Holding Assets Ltd (BVI) and Bacara Holdings Limited commits to underwrite SEK 100 million, the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund SEK 19 million and Carl-Olof and Jenz Hamrin's Foundation SEK 10 million.

