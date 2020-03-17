Cannadips CBD Wins Awards at the UK's Hemp & CBD Expo

LONDON, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannadips, the Californian brand of in-mouth CBD pouches introduced to the European market by SpectrumLeaf Limited, recently received First place for Best Edible and Second place for Best Innovation at the Hemp & CBD Expo. The Cannadips brand was well represented at the exhibition by SpectrumLeaf's UK distributor McChrystal's, who focused on increasing brand awareness and conveying vital product knowledge.

The Hemp & CBD Expo works with an array of expert industry professionals, independent testers and judges. The event provided a comprehensive program that included seminars, awards and direct access to brands such as Cannadips.

"We really felt we made an impression with Cannadips at this expo by focusing on the product's uniqueness and offering generous on-site sampling. Furthermore, we shared recommended usage steps, efficacy of the CBD delivery and the purpose behind its distinctive pouch format. Overall, the show was a success as we received much positive feedback from attendees on the high bio-availability and tasty flavours of the CBD pouches," comments Charles McChrystal, Director of Business Development at McChrystal's.

"It was a real honour to receive these two awards, especially since Cannadips is still relatively new to markets like the UK. These CBD pouches are truly innovative not just in how they are absorbed and delivered, but also in the flavour profile which was meticulously developed to enhance user experiences," says SpectrumLeaf CEO Felix Sundstrom, who also attended the expo. "The Hemp & CBD Expo was a great experience and we will continue to work closely with regional partners to attend key industry fairs in Europe to drive more brand awareness for Cannadips."

While Cannadips CBD pouches are not meant to be ingested, they are still taken in the mouth between the inner upper lip and gums, where the CBD is quickly delivered. The bioavailability of Cannadips' water-soluble CBD is 3-4 times higher compared to that of traditional CBD oils or tinctures. The CBD pouches are also THC-free, lab-tested and made with all-natural ingredients that are vegan, non-GMO and pesticide-free.

About SpectrumLeaf

SpectrumLeaf is a company dedicated to selecting and sourcing premium CBD products according to customer's collective needs. One of the first products the company has introduced is Cannadips - a pouch-in-mouth CBD product that is all natural, discreet and fast acting, made through a proprietary process that preserves the valuable terpene and flavonoid compounds.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123776/Cannadips_Europe_Hemp_CBD_Expo_Awards.jpg