Subscription rights in BioPorto A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 19 March 2020. As of the same date, ISIN DK0011048619 (BIOPOR) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061278942 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BioPorto T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 1:7 Shareholders of shares in BioPorto A/S will be granted 1 subscription right per share. 7 subscriptions are required to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 19 March 2020 - 1 April March 2020 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 192217 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: BIOPOR T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BioPorto A/S makes a rights issue of up to 24,992,054 new shares each bearing a face value of DKK 1. Subscription price is DKK 1.60 per share of DKK 1. Subscription period: 23 March 2020 - 3 April 2020, both days included. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=763082