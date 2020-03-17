Valmet completes the co-determination negotiations in the Fabrics Business Unit

Valmet Oyj's press release on March 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EET



Valmet has completed the co-determination negotiations in the Fabrics Business Unit's operations in Tampere, Finland. The negotiations were started on January 21, 2020. The target is to ensure the unit's profitability and future competitiveness.

Valmet will relocate the dryer fabric and wide filter fabric production from Finland to Portugal. As a consequence of the relocation and re-organizing of the work, the need for workforce reduction in Tampere will be 78 persons mainly during 2021. In addition, the possibility for temporary lay-offs and part-time work remains if capacity adjustments need to be done later this year. For those affected by the reductions, Valmet will provide support measures like support for studies and re-employment.

Earlier Valmet estimated that the co-determination negotiations would lead to a workforce reduction of 90 persons at the maximum and possible lay-offs and part-time work.

Fabrics Business Unit employs altogether approximately 500 persons in Tampere. Fabrics develops and manufactures press felts, shoe press belts, dryer fabrics and wide filter fabrics in Tampere. Valmet's location in Portugal, to which the dryer fabric and wide filter fabric production is relocated, develops and manufactures filter fabrics and other industrial textiles.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Aki Niemi, Business Line President, Services, Valmet, tel. +358 40 515 1145

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data