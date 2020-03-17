Brain Computer Interface Market Size Worth $3.7 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global brain computer interface market size is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period. Brain computer interface (BCI) is a revolutionary technology that facilitates direct contact between peripheral electronic devices calibrating the movement and a functional brain in physically challenged people. A BCI records the brain signal from the sensors that are placed on the scalp or devices implanted in brain.

Key suggestions from the report:

The non-invasive segment dominated the BCI market in 2019. Technological advancements and increasing popularity of gaming and entertainment act as key growth contributors for this segment

On the basis of application, healthcare was the largest revenue generating segment in 2019. Increasing application of BCI technology for the treatment of sleeping disorders, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease is a key factor contributing to the growth of the segment

The military segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the increased application of BCI technology in war zones

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and low-cost manufacturing sites are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years

Some of the key companies present in the brain computer interface market are Neurosky, Compudemics, Natus Medical, Mind Solutions, and Advanced Brain Monitoring.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Brain Computer Interface Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Invasive, Partially Invasive, Non-invasive), By Application (Healthcare, Communication & Control), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-computer-interfaces-market

The market growth is driven by continuous developments in medical sensors and computational biology. In addition, increasing R&D for advancements in treatment options for chronic conditions such as cerebrovascular diseases, sleep disorders, brain disorders, and fatal injuries contributes to the significant growth rate of the market. Rising number of government projects such as DECODER, a European project that uses brain computer interface to detect consciousness in non-responsive patients, is also expected to positively influence market growth. Moreover, several major market players focus on expanding their presence in emerging economies such as Japan and China, which would drive the overall market growth over the forecast period.

Ongoing technological advancements in the field of virtual reality and increasing applications of BCI in the communications, gaming, and entertainment industries are some of the key contributors driving the market for brain computer interface technology. BCI technology encompasses a wide range of applications designed to revolutionize the communication, automation, security, and entertainment experience. BCI is an emerging technology which is currently at a nascent stage. However, increasing interest among researchers and their collaboration with governments is expected to drive the demand for BCI technology.

North America dominated the market in 2019 owing to a large number of clinical trials conducted in the region. In addition, rising incidences of neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and Huntington's disease in this region are expected to drive the market growth. In addition, rising demand for immersive gaming, which adopts technologies such as BCI, is also expected to drive the regional market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global brain computer interface market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Brain Computer Interface Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Invasive BCI



Partially invasive BCI



Non-invasive BCI

Brain Computer Interface Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Healthcare



Disabilities Restoration





Brain Function Repair



Smart Home Control



Communication and Control



Entertainment and Gaming

Brain Computer Interface End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Medical



Military



Others

Brain Computer Interface Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

