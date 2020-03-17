Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 17-March-2020 / 10:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank informs that its PDMR Evneny Ivanov, Spouse of Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board Svetlana Kirsanova made transactions in Sberbank's ordinary shares (identification code - RU0009029540). Details of the transaction are in the document attached. Attachment Document title: PDMR Ivanov (Kirsanova) Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LMTDRSHAWO [1] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 52799 EQS News ID: 999089 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05f0b78957a7b5c96ed8b847809ebab7&application_id=999089&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2020 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)