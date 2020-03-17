

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Food and support services company Compass Group Plc. (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) on Tuesday provided an update in view of the impact of COVID-19. The group revised its forecast for the half year, citing closures of businesses in Continental Europe and North America.



Due to the impact of Corona virus, the Group now expects half-year 2020 organic revenue growth to be between 0-2 percent. The Group also said its operating profit for the half year 2020 will be 125 million - 225 million pounds lower than expected.



With regards to the 5-month trading period ended Feb. 29, Compass' organic revenue growth was 6 percent, as measures to contain the virus in its Asia Pacific region did not materially impact its business. Its operating margin during the period rose by about 10bps with the benefits from the restructuring programme in Europe coming through strongly.



