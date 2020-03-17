Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DR6K ISIN: GB00BD6K4575 Ticker-Symbol: XGR2 
Tradegate
17.03.20
09:48 Uhr
10,000 Euro
-1,655
-14,20 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPASS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPASS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,562
9,788
09:53
9,588
9,770
09:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COMPASS
COMPASS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPASS GROUP PLC10,000-14,20 %