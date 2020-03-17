NeoPhore Appoints Dr Matthew Baker as Chief Executive Officer

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoPhore Limited, a small molecule cancer immuno-oncology company, today announces the appointment of Dr Matthew Baker as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr Baker was previously Vice President of Immunology at NeoPhore and will be succeeding Jeff Roix with immediate effect.

Dr Baker has more than 20 years' experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Before joining NeoPhore, Dr Baker was Chief Scientific Officer of Denceptor Therapeutics Ltd, Abzena plc and was Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of Antitope Ltd. Prior to this, he served as Vice President for Biologics Discovery at Biovation Ltd. Dr Baker has a background in B and T cell immunology and completed post-doctoral positions in Cambridge, UK, after obtaining his PhD in cellular immunology at the University of Birmingham. Dr Baker is currently Non-Executive Director at Oxgene Ltd.

Commenting on today's announcement Robert James, Chairman of Neophore said: "On behalf of the board and management I would like to thank Jeff for his contribution to NeoPhore and am very pleased to welcome Dr Matthew Baker as CEO. This is an exciting time for NeoPhore as it continues to develop its leading position in DNA mismatch repair (MMR) drug discovery. Matthew's leadership skills and years of experience as a research expert in cell immunology will prove invaluable as NeoPhore enters the next phase of growth."

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Dr Matthew Baker added: "Having been involved in the development of NeoPhore's drug discovery programmes since June 2019, I am extremely excited by the technology and am delighted to take on the role of CEO. NeoPhore's highly differentiated approach to targeting MMR has real potential to generate first-in-class next-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics. Together with the management team and board, I look forward to maximising the company's pipeline of MMR drugs, as we progress from the lab to the clinic, ultimately improving outcomes for patients."

About NeoPhore Ltd

NeoPhore, based in Cambridge, UK is focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapies to treat cancer through stimulation of the immune system. Generation of cancer neoantigens in tumours can be exploited by the patients' immune system to overcome natural defence mechanisms in cancer. The Company's approach targets the DNA mismatch repair (MMR) pathway, which has been proven to promote neoantigen creation and subsequent immunity against numerous cancers. Using these insights, the Company aims to generate next-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. NeoPhore was spun-out of PhoreMost Ltd and is backed by Sixth Element Capital LLP, a UK based fund manager established to manage investments for the £70 million CRT Pioneer Fund.

For more information please visit www.neophore.com