The global roll-your-own-tobacco products market is poised to grow by USD 7.26 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005250/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Market Analysis Report by Product (RYO tobacco, filters and tips and rolling products), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/roll-your-own-tobacco-products-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the innovations in paper and filter design. In addition, the growing trend of environmental awareness and responsibility is anticipated to boost the growth of the roll-your-own-tobacco products market.

With the growing popularity for flavored accessories such as rolling papers and filters, several vendors are introducing rolling papers in various flavors such as blueberry, peach, raspberry, banana, and apple. Vendors are also offering innovative designs for rolling papers to enhance the consumer experience. For instance, Curved Papers replaced the traditional rectangular design with curved rolling papers to enable better hand and machine-rolling of cigarettes. Apart from rolling papers, vendors offer filters in several designs and flavors. For instance, the Republic Group offers a range of filters of varying thicknesses under the Swan brand to cater to consumer preferences. Filters offered include Loose Slim, Extra Slim Pop-A-Tip, Ultra Slim, and Eco Extra Slim models among others. Such innovations in design and flavor of rolling papers and filters are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Companies:

Altria Group Inc.

Altria Group Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Smokeable products, Smokeless products, and Wine. The company offers RYO tobacco products under the brand names Bond Street, Chesterfield, and Marlboro.

British American Tobacco Plc

British American Tobacco is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business units: United States, APME, AMSSA, and ENA. The company offers fine-cut tobacco under the brand names Pall Mall, Camel, and Dunhill.

Imperial Brands Plc

Imperial Brands is headquartered in the UK and has business operations under two business segments, namely Tobacco NGP, and Distribution. The company offers a range of RYO tobacco products under the brand names Rizla, Golden Virginia, Davidoff, West, and Drum.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Japan Tobacco Inc. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: International Tobacco, Japanese Domestic Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The company offers RYO tobacco under the brand names, Old Holborn and Amber Leaf.

Philip Morris International Inc.

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following product segments: Combustible products and Reduced-risk products. The company offers RYO tobacco under the brand names, Canadian Classics, Peter Jackson, and Longbeach.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Market: Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

RYO tobacco

Filters and tips

Rolling products

Roll-Your-Own-Tobacco Products Market: Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005250/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/