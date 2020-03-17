Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA9M ISIN: GB00B03HDJ73 Ticker-Symbol: 1SJ 
Stuttgart
17.03.20
10:02 Uhr
0,388 Euro
+0,012
+3,20 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STOBART GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STOBART GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,403
0,433
10:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STOBART GROUP
STOBART GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STOBART GROUP LTD0,388+3,20 %