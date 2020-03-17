

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) said the Group's core Aviation and Energy divisions' performance for the financial year ended 29 February 2020 was broadly in line with management expectations. The non-core Rail & Civils division traded below expectations following delays to the award of new contracts, the company noted.



Stobart Group stated that, given the current market conditions, additional liquidity is likely to be required and the Group is actively reviewing the most appropriate sources of funds to cover the period during which the London Southend airport is affected by the COVID-19 virus.



