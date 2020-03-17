Pasta Sauce Market to Reach $4.60 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for intercontinental cuisine, increase in demand from the HRI sector, and developments in the fast food industry propel the growth of the global pasta sauce market

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pasta Sauce Market by Type (Red Sauce, Red sauce, Green Sauce, Emulsified Sauce, Meat-based Sauce, Vegetable sauce, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global pasta sauce industry garnered $3.10 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.60 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in demand for intercontinental cuisine, surge in demand from the HRI sector (Hotel, restaurants, and Institutions), and advancements in the fast food industry drive the growth of the global pasta sauce market. However, high cost of raw material and processing and government regulations on the use of preservatives hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in western food influence in emerging countries would create new opportunities in coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6388

The red sauce segment to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the red sauce segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total share of the global pasta sauce market in 2019, and is estimated to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to multiple use of red sauce in pasta as well as other fast food recipes across the globe. However, the vegetable sauce segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in number of health conscious and vegan people across the globe.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment to maintain its lead status by 2026

Based on distribution, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the highest market share of the global pasta sauce market, accounting for more than one-third of the total share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of all types of pasta sauces with various discounts. However, the online store segment is expected to register at the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the rise in the penetration of internet.

North America to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share based on revenue, holding more than two-fifths of the global pasta sauce market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to increase in the application of pasta sauces in food and beverage for various recipes. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6388

Leading market players

B&G Foods, Inc

ConAgra Foods, Inc

Lassonde Industries Inc

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

Campbell Soup Company

Premier Foods Group Limited

Del Monte Foods, Inc

Mars

Incorporated

Mizkan America, Inc

The Kraft Heinz Company

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Food Starch Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Egg Protein Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Chicken Flavor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026

Fish Protein Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg