With effect from March 19, 2020, the subscription rights in Episurf Medical AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 31, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: EPIS TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0013935368 Order book ID: 192567 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 19, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Episurf Medical AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: EPIS BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0013935376 Order book ID: 192568 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB