17 March 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that it has today received notification from Bank of America Corporation that, as at 13 March 2020, it and its related bodies corporate (Bank of America) had voting power in 69,271,510 ordinary shares in Base Resources, representing 5.91% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.

Bank of America's interest in 69,271,510 ordinary shares was held as follows:

Holder of interest Nature of interest Registered holder of shares Number of ordinary shares Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd Power to control voting and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as ultimate beneficial owner having a principal position. Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd 35,090,070 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd Borrowing of securities pursuant to a Prime Brokerage Agreement, with power to control the voting and/or disposal of borrowed securities. Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd 34,181,440

Bank of America acquired 37,544,938 shares for an average price of A$0.205 per share between 14 November 2019 and 12 March 2020 (excluding any shares borrowed pursuant to a prime brokerage agreement). It disposed of 50,000,000 shares for an average price of A$0.205 per share between 19 November 2019 and 2 March 2020 (excluding any shares returned pursuant to a prime brokerage agreement).

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

