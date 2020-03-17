Valmet cancels the Annual General Meeting from Thursday, March 19, 2020 and postpones it to a later date

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on March 17, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. EET



Following the development of the coronavirus situation and the announcement by the Finnish Government on March 16, 2020, the Board of Directors of Valmet has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting from Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Valmet will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later date.

