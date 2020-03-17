Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.03.2020 | 10:58
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 17

ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL INCOME TRUST plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Lesley Jackson, a non-executive Director of the Company, will join the board of Devro plc as a non-executive director with effect from 1 May 2020.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.

© 2020 PR Newswire