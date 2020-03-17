ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL INCOME TRUST plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Lesley Jackson, a non-executive Director of the Company, will join the board of Devro plc as a non-executive director with effect from 1 May 2020.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.