Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, March 17
ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL INCOME TRUST plc
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Lesley Jackson, a non-executive Director of the Company, will join the board of Devro plc as a non-executive director with effect from 1 May 2020.
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.