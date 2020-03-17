NOTICE 17 MARCH 2020 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE BILOT PLC'S SHARE STARTS The liquidity provision agreement between Bilot Plc and Lago Kapital Oy meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Bilot Plc as of March 17, 2020. Company name: Bilot Plc Trading code: BILOT ISIN code: FI4000414800 Order book ID: 190735 Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Provision starts: March 17, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services