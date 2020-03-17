Company Expects to Exceed Q1 Revenues of $6 Million

Finalizing New CFO Search

Updates Caveat Emptor Removal

Poway, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2020) - Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC Pink: SIRC), a leading integrated solar and roofing installation company in Southern California, announced today that it has named Brian Milholland President of SIRC. In addition, the Company announced that revenues for the 1st quarter are exceeding internal expectations of $6 million; they are finalizing the naming of a new CFO and are providing an update on the removal of the Caveat Emptor.

David Massey, CEO of SIRC, commented, "We are very pleased to formally announce the naming of Brian Milholland President of SIRC. As previously mentioned, Brian is a "solar Guru" in the industry and brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company. I could not think of anyone more capable of leading our charge to becoming the major player in the solar/roofing industry in the Southern California markets."

Commenting further, Massey said, "despite this being the slowest time of the year, we are already approaching $3 million in revenues for our 1st quarter, which began March 1st, and anticipate exceeding our goal of $6 million in revenues for the quarter ending May 31st. We are ahead of last year's numbers and expect our numbers to grow exponentially over the coming months."

Finally, Massey said, "we have identified a new CFO candidate who has strong public company and acquisition experience. This person will help us to continue to make acquisitions and integrate them into the SIRC family of companies.

In addition, we have been working with OTC Markets to remove the Caveat Emptor. We have retained a new accounting firm with vast public company experience who is providing the necessary information to the OTC Markets to remove the CVEM listing. We expect resolution to this issue very soon. It is still our objective to move our listing to the QX exchange this year."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation:

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact:

Marlena LeBrun

+1 760-566-9116

marlenalebrun@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53495