MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC Launches Hemp You Can Feel Coffee with Free and Discounted Promos - Unique Hemp Coffee Based on 100% Natural Ingredients

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, today launches its Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee, a unique, all-natural line of coffee products in single-serving compostable pods and packaging. With the launch of the product, the Company is offering free samples and special discounts during the first week of availability. A limited number of free samples consisting of a package of three Hemp You Can Feel™ coffee pods will be available at www.HempYouCanFeel.com.

Customers simply need to enter code MCTC1st200 upon check out and pay a small shipping and handling charge to gain the free offer. When free samples are exhausted, the Company will be offering special discounts for the remainder of the week. The first of these additional offers will be for half off a second purchase, using the check out code MCTCbuy1half2 .

"This is a unique product line based on what we believe to be the most bioavailable infusion technologies in the marketplace," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of MCTC Holdings, Inc. "The organic coffee is super-premium and sourced directly from South America, and we supervise the roasting, grinding and packaging on-site. But, there is a lot more to the Hemp You Can Feel™ coffee story. We have been able to achieve true water solubility without using chemicals or any of the unsophisticated, chemical laded nano-emulsions that are currently being widely used. Our unique combination of hemp extracts produces a coffee product that really needs to be experienced to fully appreciate. Thus, we are running these special promotions this week only with immediate shipping, so that consumers can enjoy this unique coffee product." Free samples are limited, so don't delay in ordering at our website, www.HempYouCanFeel.com.

Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee is based on a unique patented and patent pending set of dual infusion technologies. Each single serving pod delivers approximately 30 milligrams of cannabidiol (CBD), plus a host of additional hemp extracts via a unique truly water-soluble, all-natural formulation. While most hemp extract coffee manufacturers simply spray hemp extracts onto the coffee prior to packaging, resulting in a product that is almost useless, Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee utilizes a set of unique infusion processes that significantly increase the amount of hemp extracts that are usable by the body. Hemp You Can Feel™ technology is unique in that the infusion occurs at room temperature and without the use of any chemicals, surfactants, emulsifiers, or additives. The Company knows of no other comparable natural, high bioavailability infusion process.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "We invite everyone to our new podcast series, where we more fully discuss the unique Hemp You Can Feel technology and our new products. The podcasts can be accessed at https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-cannabis-global-podcast. In the podcast, we also explain and discuss our new research efforts into the minor cannabinoid, THC-V and our pending study to determine the potential for use of this cannabinoid for weight management and appetite suppression."

All Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee products are packaged in single-serving, fully compostable with compostable pod lids and packaging. The Company's initial production consists of three super-premium coffees: 1) Organic single source Guatemalan, a medium to dark roast, 2) Organic Colombian/Brazilian, a medium roast, and 3) Breakfast Blend, a mild, balanced and straightforward, single-source Colombian coffee.

The Company has recently filed patents on six different technologies on cannabinoids, hemp extracts and delivery systems. MCTC is currently working with patent counsel to protect various other aspects of its other new technologies and plans additional patent filings over the coming months. MCTC has also recently announced the industry's first animal study to determine the potential for the use of the minor cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) as an appetite suppressant or as a weight loss and management tool. While the THC-V study will utilize several of the Company's patent pending nanotechnologies, Hemp You Can Feel™ products are non-nanotechnology based.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

Legal Status of Cannabis

All Hemp You Can Feel products are compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill and test undetectable for THC. The U.S, Food and Drug Administration has not approved hemp extracts, CBD, or other cannabinoids for use in foods and beverages.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: MCTC Holdings, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580960/MCTC-Launches-Hemp-You-Can-FeelTM-Coffee-with-Free-and-Discounted-Promos--Unique-Hemp-Coffee-Based-on-100-Natural-Ingredients