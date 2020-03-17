High Prevalence of Osteoarthritis in Pets Underscoring Growth in Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market from 2018 to 2026: TMR

- Compound Annual Growth Rate of veterinary orthopedic implant market to be 7.1 % from 2018 to 2026

- Emotional and physical health benefits of pet ownership, driving demand for adoption, propelling growth in market

ALBANY, New York, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the veterinary orthopedic implant market, robust growth is forecasted owing to multiple factors. A prominent reason supporting this growth is an increase in pet ownership. Besides, as pet role expands from playthings to companions, their health is gaining prominence.

As per Transparency Market Research, "From 2018 to 2026, the global veterinary orthopedic implants market will chart growth at 7.1%, compounded annually, pushing the market worth up to USD 0.16 bn. by the end of the stated period. Increase in adoption of companion animals is fueling growth in the market in a major way."

Key Findings of Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market

Veterinary plates and screws to dominate market in the product type segment owing to wide use in sports injuries and accidents

to dominate market in the product type segment owing to wide use in sports injuries and accidents Veterinary Hospital and Clinics to demonstrate significant growth in the end-user segment owing to availability of multiple services, promising quality care

to demonstrate significant growth in the end-user segment owing to availability of multiple services, promising quality care North America to lay claim to a massive market share over the forecast period owing to a massive increase in pet adoption over the past few years

Key Drivers of Growth in the Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market

Growth in global veterinary orthopedic implant market is an outcome of an interplay between a number of trends and drivers, notes Transparency Market Research. A synopsis is provided below:

Increase in incidence of pet obesity is leading to multiple health issues, driving demand for orthopedic implants and pain rehabilitation

Osteoarthritis in pets is on an upward rise; studies suggest obesity might have a role to play

Growing awareness regarding osteoarthritis in pets will underscore growth in the market over the forecast period

Significant surge in pet ownership will help global veterinary orthopedic implant market chart a higher growth trajectory

Key Impediments in Growth of Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market

Despite positive projections, certain restrains would hamper growth in the global veterinary orthopedic implant market. As per Transparency Market Research, high cost of surgeries is a notable one. It would impact market penetration, particularly in emerging economies.

Regional Analysis of Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market

Growing expenditure on pet healthcare, and increasing number of pet owners to help North America be a prominent regional market

be a prominent regional market Increase in Research and Development activities, and growth in number of veterinarians to propel growth in European region

Asia Pacific (APAC) to witness high CAGR owing to rapidly growing trend of pet adoption and increase in livestock population

Competitive Landscape of Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market

Analysis of Vendor Landscape of global veterinary orthopedic implant market by Transparency Market Research carries a comprehensive profiling of key players

Key players in the global veterinary orthopedic implant market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, Inc., BioMedtrix, LLC, KYON Veterinary Surgical Products, IMEX Veterinary, Inc., Orthomed (UK) Ltd, and Securos Surgical

As per study, synergistic alliances to be key strategic manoeuvre to garner larger market share and better foothold over the forecast period

Market Segmentation:

Product:

Veterinary Plates and Screws

Joint Replacement Implants

Hip Replacement Implants



Knee Replacement Implants

End user:

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

