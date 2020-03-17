Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.03.2020 | 12:45
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

London, March 17

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 29 February 2020 is now available on the Company's website at:

https://resources.mitongroup.com/srp/lit/mQ0Y28/Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-Ordinary-Shares_29-02-2020.pdf

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

17 March 2020

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

© 2020 PR Newswire