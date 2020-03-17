Demandbase Expands Industry-Leading ABM Platform

New solutions empower B2B Marketers to take control of data and programs

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) , unveiled new solutions today that provide marketing teams next-level control in designing, executing and measuring the success of their ABM strategies - Demandbase Data Stream, Site Analytics, and Self-Serve Targeting. In today's data-driven business environment, the sheer volume of information available to marketers is astronomical. Extracting the insights needed to tailor campaigns that drive growth and revenue has never been more challenging. These new solutions enable marketers to access data to power dashboards, website analytics, and autonomously launch digital advertising campaigns, providing them with a holistic, ABM-focused understanding of customers and prospects.

"B2B marketers are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of data available to us every day. Being the control freaks we are, marketers are constantly frustrated trying to extract the right insights to tailor our campaigns and reach our target audiences," said Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer, Demandbase. "We are launching new solutions that will empower all of us to take control of data to create tailored campaigns that will drive growth for their organizations. These new solutions are a reflection of what's coming next in the world of ABM."

[Click to Tweet] : Good news for B2B Marketers and Enterprise teams: @Demandbase launches three new solutions to put you back in control: https://bit.ly/2x46EQc

Designed for easy access to your Demandbase data in one place, Data Stream powers customized reporting and dashboards in a customer's preferred analytics tool. Data Stream includes all the account-specific data that marketers are looking for to understand their potential customers and where they are on their buying journeys including intent, website engagement, and campaign performance. Data Stream is available today.

Empowering B2B marketers to better identify which target accounts are engaging with specific content, Site Analytics provides accessibility and an account-based lens to traditional website analytics. Marketers can now better evaluate which target accounts are engaging on their site, on what pages specifically, to then personalize marketing and sales efforts. Through Site Analytics, B2B marketers can also create new audience segments and create content-specific campaigns based on the pages that are of the most value to targeted accounts.

"We see Demandbase's Site Analytics solution as a precious component to our overarching ABM digital strategy. For our marketing team to have the ability to create audiences based on target account traffic to campaign landing pages and product pages, is incredibly valuable," said Erica Bowman, ABM program manager, Autodesk. "Demandbase's Site Analytics helps our team deliver the right messaging to the right audience at the right time throughout the buyer's journey." Site Analytics is available today.

Self-Serve Targeting allows marketers to easily set up and configure campaigns with a few simple steps. Customers can now create and launch advertising creative and campaigns within the platform, providing more control and flexibility. Self-Serve Targeting provides more autonomy to set up campaigns via an intuitive user interface and allows for changes to campaigns as needed.

"Programmatic and ABM have become a key part of our internal agency's marketing efforts. We need a targeting solution that can help us take control and ensure our campaigns are reaching our target audiences," said Richard Rodgers, Agilent's Global Director of Digital Marketing. "We are thrilled to be a part of Demandbase's early adopter program and use the new Self-Serve Targeting solution. We are excited by the possibility of this tool, helping our team streamline and enhance our advertising strategy."

Join the ABM Innovation Summit Virtual Keynote on Tuesday, Mar. 17 at 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDT to hear from Demandbase executives Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer; Seth Meyers, vice president of product management; Peter Isaacson, chief marketing officer; and Phil Hollrah, vice president of product marketing and analyst relations as they discuss the company's plans to create an engaging experience for marketers as well as the state of B2B marketing, the growing importance of data, and what's next for ABM.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and an indispensable part of the B2B tech stack. The company offers the only end-to-end ABM platform that helps B2B marketers identify, win, and grow the accounts that matter most. The biggest and fastest-growing companies in the world, such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce, and others, rely on Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company has been named to the JMP Securities list "The Hot 100: The Best Privately Held Software Companies," the Deloitte Fast 500, and named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To-Market. In 2019, Demandbase executives authored the definitive book on ABM, Account-Based Marketing: How to Target and Engage the Companies That Will Grow Your Revenue .

For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/195496/demandbase_logo.jpg