BlueOcean Gaming Integrates Woohoo Games

LONDON, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aggregator platform BlueOcean Gaming is pleased to announce it is integrating the suite of games created by newcomer Woohoo Games.

BlueOcean set out to relieve casino and betting operators the time consuming, resource draining, workload of game integrations, operations and maintenance.

They take away the risk, and the complexity, of finding the best new innovations in the space allowing operators to concentrate on brand building, safe in the knowledge their RNG games suite is second to none.

The addition of Woohoo's bespoke and enticing products is the latest evidence that BlueOcean has their finger on the pulse and ear to the ground of what is new in the world of RNG games.

Woohoo Games, Head of Business Development, Ed Whittington comments: "We genuinely feel that Woohoo offers the end user the best experience in the current market but we are not sitting still. We have 3 more games coming out this month that we are confident will further enhance the game loyalty that we strive for in the customer UX, coupled with the operational flexibility the operators need. We see BlueOcean Gaming's integration as further endorsement of our game creation policy."

About Woohoo:

Woohoo Games is a supplier of quality slots and table games for the online casino industry. Hosted on Woohoo's own platform, these games are tailored to the widest possible range of devices, allowing operators in territories worldwide to maximise their revenues. Woohoo is privately owned, and the company boasts a host of skilled developers, designers and mathematicians as well as studio facilities in multiple countries. Its management team has over three decades worth of experience in the gaming industry. For more information, please contact marketing@woohoogames.com. For sales and commercial enquiries, please contact commercial@woohoogames.com