SeaChange Corporation: SeaChange International Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call for Monday, April 6 at 5:00 p.m. ET

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), a leading provider of cloud and on-premise video delivery platforms worldwide, will hold a conference call on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SeaChange management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, April 6, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-8037

International number: 201-689-8037

Meeting Number: 13700152

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of SeaChange's website.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for more than 50 million subscribers worldwide. SeaChange's end-to-end solution, the Framework, enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch a direct-to-consumer video service. This includes back-office, media asset management, ad management, analytics and a client application for set-top boxes (STB), Smart-TVs and mobile devices. Framework is available as a product, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) or managed service, and can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

SeaChange Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

SEAC@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: SeaChange International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580493/SeaChange-International-Sets-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-Year-2020-Conference-Call-for-Monday-April-6-at-500-pm-ET