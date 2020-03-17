The "US Patent Practice" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An intensive and highly interactive two-day seminar including discussions on US patent law and strategies and tactics for patent prosecution at the US Patent Office

This highly interactive seminar will give you a comprehensive understanding of the US patent system and enable you to work more effectively with your US counterparts. It will highlight the important differences between US and European patent practice and provide you with the opportunity for in-depth discussions about prosecution practice and procedure throughout the two days. The programme will cover important tactics to get the most out of your prosecution dollar, and provide lots of claim drafting tips to give your application a solid footing for US prosecution and enforcement.

This event will bring you right up to date on the latest legislative changes under the America Invents Act (AIA), as well as all the recent and pending US Supreme and other court decisions of importance. You will also get to grips with current happenings in the USPTO that could impact on your role.

This is a fantastic opportunity to take full advantage of the open seminar environment that this event offers. With a high degree of interaction with the expert trainers as well as other participants, this is a great forum for discussing your particular questions and concerns. Offering a wide-ranging and detailed understanding, this seminar covers what every European patent practitioner should know about US patent practice.

Key topics covered:

Legal framework

Claim construction

US patent prosecution practice and procedure

The written description, enablement and best mode requirements

Definiteness

Statutory subject matter

Novelty and prior art

Obviousness

Provisional and continuing applications

Restriction practice and obviousness

type double patenting

USPTO programs

Patent Law Treaty implementation

Duty of candor

Infringement

Patent litigation and damages



Agenda:

Day One

Legal framework

Statutes and rules

Courts and agencies

Requirements for patentability

Claim construction

Phillips broad multifaceted inquiry

Claim construction rules and guidelines

Claim construction in the USPTO

US patent prosecution general flow of events

Written description

Possession' of claimed invention

Ariad increased focus on what inventors actually did

Written description guidelines

Negative limitations

Enablement

Wands factors to show whether the amount of experimentation necessary would be undue'

Interplay with written description requirement

Best mode

Effect of the AIA

Definiteness

Nautilus the reasonable certainty' standard

USPTO practice

Means-plus-function claiming

Statutory subject matter

Supreme Court jurisprudence

USPTO guidance

Court of Appeal

Utility

Impossibility

Judicial interpretation

Patent Law Treaty implementation

Novelty and prior art

Anticipation

Pre-AIA first to invent'

Post-AIA first to file'

Day Two

Novelty/prior art (if necessary)

Obviousness

Graham and KSR

USPTO practice prima facie obviousness

USPTO KSR guidelines

Method claims

Provisional applications

Pre-AIA vs post-AIA

Continuing applications

Continuations, divisionals, continuations-in-part

Restriction practice

Restriction requirement

Restriction vs Election of Species

Rejoinder

Patent term and PTA

Obviousness type double patenting

Gilead cases

Terminal disclaimers

USPTO programs

Terminal disclaimers

Patent Law Treaty implementation

Obviousness type double patenting (continued)

Accelerated examination, track one, patent prosecution highway

First action interview, after-final consideration, pre-appeal brief request for review pilot programs

Duty of candor

Citation of references

Inequitable conduct

Inventorship

Conception

Joint inventorship

Interference practice

Derivation actions

Post-issuance practice

Re-examination and re-issue

Inter partes review

Post-grant review

Covered business method review

Supplemental examination

Certificates of correction

Infringement

Direct infringement

Contributory infringement and inducement

Extraterritorial infringement

Exhaustion

Doctrine of equivalents

Function/way/result test

Festo prosecution history estoppel

Licensing

Willfulness

Opinions

Declaratory judgment

Burdens of proof

Patent litigation and damages

Remedies

Entire market value

Injunctive relief



