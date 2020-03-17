The "US Patent Practice" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An intensive and highly interactive two-day seminar including discussions on US patent law and strategies and tactics for patent prosecution at the US Patent Office
This highly interactive seminar will give you a comprehensive understanding of the US patent system and enable you to work more effectively with your US counterparts. It will highlight the important differences between US and European patent practice and provide you with the opportunity for in-depth discussions about prosecution practice and procedure throughout the two days. The programme will cover important tactics to get the most out of your prosecution dollar, and provide lots of claim drafting tips to give your application a solid footing for US prosecution and enforcement.
This event will bring you right up to date on the latest legislative changes under the America Invents Act (AIA), as well as all the recent and pending US Supreme and other court decisions of importance. You will also get to grips with current happenings in the USPTO that could impact on your role.
This is a fantastic opportunity to take full advantage of the open seminar environment that this event offers. With a high degree of interaction with the expert trainers as well as other participants, this is a great forum for discussing your particular questions and concerns. Offering a wide-ranging and detailed understanding, this seminar covers what every European patent practitioner should know about US patent practice.
Key topics covered:
- Legal framework
- Claim construction
- US patent prosecution practice and procedure
- The written description, enablement and best mode requirements
- Definiteness
- Statutory subject matter
- Novelty and prior art
- Obviousness
- Provisional and continuing applications
- Restriction practice and obviousness
- type double patenting
- USPTO programs
- Patent Law Treaty implementation
- Duty of candor
- Infringement
- Patent litigation and damages
Agenda:
Day One
Legal framework
- Statutes and rules
- Courts and agencies
- Requirements for patentability
Claim construction
- Phillips broad multifaceted inquiry
- Claim construction rules and guidelines
- Claim construction in the USPTO
US patent prosecution general flow of events
Written description
- Possession' of claimed invention
- Ariad increased focus on what inventors actually did
- Written description guidelines
- Negative limitations
Enablement
- Wands factors to show whether the amount of experimentation necessary would be undue'
- Interplay with written description requirement
Best mode
- Effect of the AIA
Definiteness
- Nautilus the reasonable certainty' standard
- USPTO practice
Means-plus-function claiming
Statutory subject matter
- Supreme Court jurisprudence
- USPTO guidance
- Court of Appeal
Utility
- Impossibility
- Judicial interpretation
Patent Law Treaty implementation
Novelty and prior art
- Anticipation
- Pre-AIA first to invent'
- Post-AIA first to file'
Day Two
Novelty/prior art (if necessary)
Obviousness
- Graham and KSR
- USPTO practice prima facie obviousness
- USPTO KSR guidelines
- Method claims
Provisional applications
- Pre-AIA vs post-AIA
Continuing applications
- Continuations, divisionals, continuations-in-part
Restriction practice
- Restriction requirement
- Restriction vs Election of Species
- Rejoinder
Patent term and PTA
Obviousness type double patenting
- Gilead cases
- Terminal disclaimers
USPTO programs
- Terminal disclaimers
Patent Law Treaty implementation
Obviousness type double patenting (continued)
- Accelerated examination, track one, patent prosecution highway
- First action interview, after-final consideration, pre-appeal brief request for review pilot programs
Duty of candor
- Citation of references
- Inequitable conduct
Inventorship
- Conception
- Joint inventorship
- Interference practice
- Derivation actions
Post-issuance practice
- Re-examination and re-issue
- Inter partes review
- Post-grant review
- Covered business method review
- Supplemental examination
- Certificates of correction
Infringement
- Direct infringement
- Contributory infringement and inducement
- Extraterritorial infringement
- Exhaustion
Doctrine of equivalents
- Function/way/result test
- Festo prosecution history estoppel
- Licensing
Willfulness
- Opinions
Declaratory judgment
- Burdens of proof
Patent litigation and damages
- Remedies
- Entire market value
- Injunctive relief
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvjaty
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005408/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900